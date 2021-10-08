Indian Railways: Ticket rates go up at select stations in Mumbai; check new fare

The Indian Railways announced that it has increased the fare price of platform tickets at select major railway stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The decision, taken by the Central Railways (CR) zone of Indian Railways, was made in order to avoid overcrowding with the onset of the festive season amid the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

A platform ticket that used to cost ₹10 will now be sold at ₹50 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, as well as at railway stations in neighbouring Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel of the Mumbai division, an official said on Thursday.

The new ticket fare came into effect this morning at the aforementioned railway stations. Meanwhile, the Western Railway is yet to take a decision on the same for stations under its jurisdiction.

“This has been done to curb the excessive rush at platforms and railway stations and also concourses and terminus during the festive season," an official statement of the Central Railway zone read.

The railways, however, clarified that this is a “temporary” measure towards a "short-term crowd control" for stations that usually witness heavy rush to prevent a surge in coronavirus cases in the region. The statement added that this has been in practice for years and that “there is nothing new about it”.

Mumbai city reported 453 fresh Covid-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours. In total, 7,47,156 cases and 16,141 deaths have been recorded in the metropolis. At the same time, the MMR division, which comprises Mumbai and its satellite townships, logged 995 cases and seven deaths in the past one day.