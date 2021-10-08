Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Indian Railways: Ticket rates go up at select stations in Mumbai; check new fare
india news

Indian Railways: Ticket rates go up at select stations in Mumbai; check new fare

The Indian Railways announced the move as a measure to control overcrowding at railway stations in view of the festive season, while Mumbai still fights the coronavirus pandemic.
Commuters at Kurla railway station after Central Railways resumed local train services. (HT file)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 09:11 AM IST
Written by Sharmita Kar

The Indian Railways announced that it has increased the fare price of platform tickets at select major railway stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The decision, taken by the Central Railways (CR) zone of Indian Railways, was made in order to avoid overcrowding with the onset of the festive season amid the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

A platform ticket that used to cost 10 will now be sold at 50 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, as well as at railway stations in neighbouring Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel of the Mumbai division, an official said on Thursday.

The new ticket fare came into effect this morning at the aforementioned railway stations. Meanwhile, the Western Railway is yet to take a decision on the same for stations under its jurisdiction.

“This has been done to curb the excessive rush at platforms and railway stations and also concourses and terminus during the festive season," an official statement of the Central Railway zone read.

The railways, however, clarified that this is a “temporary” measure towards a "short-term crowd control" for stations that usually witness heavy rush to prevent a surge in coronavirus cases in the region. The statement added that this has been in practice for years and that “there is nothing new about it”.

Mumbai city reported 453 fresh Covid-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours. In total, 7,47,156 cases and 16,141 deaths have been recorded in the metropolis. At the same time, the MMR division, which comprises Mumbai and its satellite townships, logged 995 cases and seven deaths in the past one day.

‪indian railways‬ mumbai local train
