Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Indian Railways to cancel trains on these routes for 12 days. See list

Indian Railways to cancel trains on these routes for 12 days. See list

india news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 09:05 PM IST

The doubling work between Daliganj-Badshahnagar-Gomtinagar-Malhaur stations of the Lucknow and Gorakhpur Division of North Eastern Railway has prompted the department to divert the routes of several trains to different dates.

Public relations officer of Lucknow division said that these trains have been cancelled with an aim to improve passenger facilities.(Representative image)
ByShobhit Gupta

In a big jolt to the railway passengers ahead Holi, the Indian Railways has cancelled and diverted trains on Mailani-Gorakhpur route due to non-interlocking and doubling work on the Lucknow and Gorakhpur rail division.

The doubling work between Daliganj-Badshahnagar-Gomtinagar-Malhaur stations of the Lucknow and Gorakhpur Division of North Eastern Railway has prompted the department to divert the routes of several trains to different dates.

Public relations officer of Lucknow division Mahesh Gupta said that these trains have been cancelled with an aim to improve passenger facilities.

List of trains cancelled:

15010: Mailani- Gorakhpur Express: February 21- March 4

15009: Gorakhpur- Mailani Express: February 20 to March 3

05085: MLN-LJN Express: March 1 to March 3

05086: LJN-MLN Express: March 1 to March 3

05491: Mailani- Sitapur Express: March 1 to March 3

05492: Mailani- Sitapur Express: March 1 to March 3

22531: Chhapra-Mathura Express: 20, 24, 27 February, 01 and 03 March

22532: Mathura-Chhapra Express: 20, 24, 27 February, 01 and 03 March

List of trains diverted:

Train number 05087, 05088 operating between Mailani to Daligani will operate between Mailani Junction to Mohibullapur station from March 1 to March 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
gorakhpur passenger train
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP