Indian Railways to cancel trains on these routes for 12 days. See list

In a big jolt to the railway passengers ahead Holi, the Indian Railways has cancelled and diverted trains on Mailani-Gorakhpur route due to non-interlocking and doubling work on the Lucknow and Gorakhpur rail division.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The doubling work between Daliganj-Badshahnagar-Gomtinagar-Malhaur stations of the Lucknow and Gorakhpur Division of North Eastern Railway has prompted the department to divert the routes of several trains to different dates.

Public relations officer of Lucknow division Mahesh Gupta said that these trains have been cancelled with an aim to improve passenger facilities.

List of trains cancelled:

15010: Mailani- Gorakhpur Express: February 21- March 4

15009: Gorakhpur- Mailani Express: February 20 to March 3

05085: MLN-LJN Express: March 1 to March 3

05086: LJN-MLN Express: March 1 to March 3

05491: Mailani- Sitapur Express: March 1 to March 3

05492: Mailani- Sitapur Express: March 1 to March 3

22531: Chhapra-Mathura Express: 20, 24, 27 February, 01 and 03 March

22532: Mathura-Chhapra Express: 20, 24, 27 February, 01 and 03 March

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

List of trains diverted:

Train number 05087, 05088 operating between Mailani to Daligani will operate between Mailani Junction to Mohibullapur station from March 1 to March 3.