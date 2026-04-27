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Indian Railways to upgrade 100 Shatabdi, Jan Shatabdi trains

The exercise will include improvement of washrooms, covering doors, engagement locks, washbasins, flushing systems, passenger amenities and drainage systems.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 03:48 pm IST
By Neha LM Tripathi
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Indian Railways has announced plans to upgrade its Shatabdi and Jan Shatabdi trains with improved passenger amenities, better interiors and enhanced comfort across nearly 100 services, with the Railway Board directing all zones to prepare detailed action plans.

A Shatabdi Express train in Ludhiana. (HT File)

An official order dated April 23 said, “To provide enhanced aesthetics, passenger comfort, and service levels in Shatabdi and Jan Shatabdi rakes, it is imperative that these be maintained in good fettle, and upgrades be carried out in items affecting the passenger interface.”

In a communication to general managers of all railway zones, the Railway Board directed zonal heads to undertake detailed rake inspections and prepare a comprehensive action plan.

Railways said the upgradation of around 100 such services will begin soon after the plans are finalised. The exercise will include improvement of washrooms, covering doors, engagement locks, washbasins, flushing systems, passenger amenities and drainage systems.

The Board also asked zones to upgrade seat upholstery and associated passenger facilities such as mobile charging ports, snack tables, footrests, armrests, roller blinds and magazine pockets.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.

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