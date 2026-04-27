Indian Railways to upgrade 100 Shatabdi, Jan Shatabdi trains

Indian Railways has announced plans to upgrade its Shatabdi and Jan Shatabdi trains with improved passenger amenities, better interiors and enhanced comfort across nearly 100 services, with the Railway Board directing all zones to prepare detailed action plans.

A Shatabdi Express train in Ludhiana. (HT File)

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An official order dated April 23 said, “To provide enhanced aesthetics, passenger comfort, and service levels in Shatabdi and Jan Shatabdi rakes, it is imperative that these be maintained in good fettle, and upgrades be carried out in items affecting the passenger interface.”

In a communication to general managers of all railway zones, the Railway Board directed zonal heads to undertake detailed rake inspections and prepare a comprehensive action plan.

Railways said the upgradation of around 100 such services will begin soon after the plans are finalised. The exercise will include improvement of washrooms, covering doors, engagement locks, washbasins, flushing systems, passenger amenities and drainage systems.

The Board also asked zones to upgrade seat upholstery and associated passenger facilities such as mobile charging ports, snack tables, footrests, armrests, roller blinds and magazine pockets.

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{{^usCountry}} “Prevention of jerks in coaches, vestibule and gangway areas, along with overhead panels will also be upgraded,” an official aware of the development said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Prevention of jerks in coaches, vestibule and gangway areas, along with overhead panels will also be upgraded,” an official aware of the development said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Coach interiors, panels, flooring inside coaches and areas near washrooms, digital passenger information systems and CCTVs are also said to be improved,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Coach interiors, panels, flooring inside coaches and areas near washrooms, digital passenger information systems and CCTVs are also said to be improved,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the order, Indian Railways will also improve the exterior aesthetics of coaches, window glasses and destination panel boards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the order, Indian Railways will also improve the exterior aesthetics of coaches, window glasses and destination panel boards. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The focus is on modernising the flagship trains and continuing to meet rising expectations in terms of cleanliness, reliability and modern amenities,” a second official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The focus is on modernising the flagship trains and continuing to meet rising expectations in terms of cleanliness, reliability and modern amenities,” a second official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Zonal Railways are advised to carry out detailed audits to identify deficiencies in Shatabdi and Jan Shatabdi rakes, and prepare a short term action plan with timelines for rectification & monitoring,” the order dated April 16 read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Zonal Railways are advised to carry out detailed audits to identify deficiencies in Shatabdi and Jan Shatabdi rakes, and prepare a short term action plan with timelines for rectification & monitoring,” the order dated April 16 read. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha LM Tripathi ...Read More Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling. Read Less

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