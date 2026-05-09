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Indian sailor killed after wooden dhow catches fire near the Strait of Hormuz

Eight Indian nationals have been killed so far in the West Asia conflict, while dozens more have been injured across the region

Published on: May 09, 2026 08:49 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar
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New Delhi

Officials from the Indian consulate in Dubai have met the Indian nationals rescued from the dhow. (Photo for representation (Reuters))

An Indian sailor was killed and several others were injured when their wooden dhow caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Seventeen Indian crew members of the dhow were rescued following the incident on Friday. The cause of the fire is still being ascertained. Crew members were rescued by a passing vessel in the area, the people said.

“A wooden dhow, carrying general cargo and with 18 Indian crew members capsized [on Friday] close to the Strait of Hormuz after it caught fire,” a person said.

“One Indian on the dhow died, while four sustained burn injuries. The injured are receiving medical treatment in Dubai and are safe,” the person said.

An Indian national died in an Iranian attack on a power and water desalination plant in Kuwait in March.

Another Indian national was killed in missile and drone attacks on the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on March 18.

Two more Indians died in an attack on an industrial area in Oman on March 13, and three seafarers died in attacks on merchant vessels in the early days of the conflict. One Indian citizen has also been reported missing.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

strait of hormuz
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