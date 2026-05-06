Trump's Project Freedom: All about paused US mission in turbulent Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump's decision to pause his ‘Project Freedom’ in the strategic Strait of Hormuz has been welcomed as negotiations between Washington and Tehran seem to be bearing some fruit after over two months of war. Track updates on Iran US tensions Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, May 6, 2026. (REUTERS)

Trump announced the decision via his Truth Social , and said that the decision was taken after a request from Pakistan and other countries and after the “tremendous military success” during the campaign against Iran.

“We have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalised and signed,” Trump wrote in the post.

Pakistan, which has positioned itself as the mediator between Iran and the US, on Wednesday responded and welcomed Trump's decision. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Trump for his “courageous” leadership and the timely pause of “Project Freedom” in Hormuz.

Also read: India-UAE moving towards strategic defence cooperation

“I am grateful to President Donald Trump for his courageous leadership and timely announcement regarding the pause in Project Freedom in the Strait of Hormuz,” Sharif said.

He added that Trump’s “gracious response” to requests from Pakistan and other countries, particularly Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, would help advance regional peace and stability.

What is Project Freedom? Project Freedom is an initiative earlier announced by Trump under which he said the US will guide ships out of the Strait of Hormuz amid the heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over the virtual control of the critical shipping route.

Also read:

Amid simmering tensions in the region, the US, a couple of days ago, announced to escort vessels passing through the Hormuz, a key energy passage for nearly 20% of global energy supplies. However, US' Project Freedom only drew Iranian attacks and threatened the fragile ceasefire.

The dispute over shipping through Hormuz as well as Iran's nuclear programme are at the heart of deadlocked talks between Washington and Tehran following two months of war, which began with US-Israeli attacks in late February.

While the Project Freedom was in effect, Iranian drones and missiles hit several ships in and around the strait. A South Korean cargo vessel reported an explosion in its engine room.

Despite pausing the ship escorts, Trump said a US blockade of Iranian ports "will remain in full force."

Iran seeks ‘fair deal’ As Trump announced a pause on Hormuz escorts, Iran on Wednesday said it would accept a peace deal only if it was "fair".

Trump's "Project Freedom", announced on Sunday, had failed to bring about any significant resumption of traffic through the waterway, while provoking a new wave of Iranian strikes on ships in the strait and on targets in neighbouring countries.

French vessel ‘targeted’ French shipping company CMA CGM said Wednesday one of its vessels had been targeted by an attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The CMA CGM San Antonio was the target of an attack yesterday while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in injuries among crew members and damage to the vessel," the shipping firm said in a statement, adding that those injured had been evacuated for treatment.