Indian sailor stuck in Libya for 19 months back home, says maritime body

Seafarers' body Maritime Union Of India (MUI) on Wednesday said it has helped an Indian seafarer return from Libya where he was stuck at a port after the owners ceased operations of the vessel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The seafarer, Roshan Raj, spent 19 months on the ship in breach of Maritime Labour Convention, 2006. He was abandoned at the Misrata Port in Libya for nine months, the MUI claimed in a statement.

An affiliate to the UK-headquartered International Transport Workers' Federation, MUI represents Merchant Navy officers.

Watch | How Jaishankar thanked Oman after 7 Indian sailors freed from Houthi Rebels

"After his ship was abandoned, Roshan Raj, employed on board vessel MV East Express and sailing since February 2021, was successfully brought back to his home after the owners ceased operations of the vessel at the port of Misrata, Libya in January 2022," MUI said in the statement.

"Raj faced a tough time on board, going through mental stress as he was not paid the full salary. Moreover, the ship owners did not provide any co-operation to sign off. On board, provisions were limited and meals were cooked just once a day," alleged the union.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Union, which is now led by its new general secretary Tushar Pradhan, it maintained rigorous daily communication with the officials in Libya, the Indian embassy in Libya, the ITF as well as Raj to ensure his earliest return.