Indian scientists can make low-budget missions as their salary...: Ex-Isro chief on Chandrayaan 3

As the budget of Chadrayaan 3 which is lower than Nolan's Interstellar dominates the international discussion over India's Moon Mission, former Isro chairman Madhavan Nair said Indian scientists can do that as they are paid low wages. Indian scientists get one-fifth of what the scientists get in many other countries, the former Isro chairman said adding that Indian scientists are not driven by money. "They are not really bothered about the money but are passionate and dedicated to their mission. That is how we achieved greater heights," Nair said as quoted by news agency PTI. Former Isro chairman G Madhavan Nair said no Indian scientists are millionaires. (PTI File Photo)

Even Elon Musk, the world's richest person, noted the budget of Chandrayaan as he reacted to a post which said that India's Chandrayaan cost $75 million ( around ₹620 crore), less than the budget of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar ($165 million). "Good for India," Elon Musk wrote.

Speaking on how this is possible, the former Isro chief said there are no millionaires among Isro scientists and the scientists live a very 'normal and subdued' life. "The wages paid to the scientists, technicians, and other staff at ISRO are hardly one-fifth of what is given globally. So that gives an advantage," Nair told PTI.

Chandrayaan 3's budget is lower than Chandrayaan 2 ( ₹978 crore) as several things were already developed in the second lunar mission which failed but not without passing what it developed. Former Isro scientist Nambi Narayanan too emphasised the fact that Chandrayaan 2's failure contributed to the success of Chandrayaan 3.

In a historic milestone, Isro's Chandrayaan 3 soft-landed on the south pole of the moon making India the first-ever country to venture into that terrain. Now, for the coming 14 days, India's Moon Mission will carry out experiments on the lunar surface and send the data to Isro.

