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Indian shares log weekly losses hurt by oil surge, IT decline

Adani Enterprises rose 8.4% this week after Uber said it would set up its first India data centre with the group.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 04:29 pm IST
Reuters |
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Indian shares posted a weekly loss on Friday and the rupee slid past the 96-per-dollar level as surging oil prices weighed on sentiment, while IT stocks declined on renewed concerns over AI-led earnings disruption.

ONGC gained 7.2%, after the government cut royalties on crude oil and gas production.(Representational Photo/PTI)

Brent crude climbed 3.4% to $109.3 a barrel after an attack on one ship and the seizure of another in the Middle East intensified energy-supply worries.

The rupee weakened to a record low on Friday and has declined 1.5% this week. Foreign outflows were at a record $23.63 billion so far in 2026.

On the day, the Nifty 50 fell 0.19% to 23,643.50 and the Sensex shed 0.21% to 75,237.99. They lost 2.2% and 2.7% for the week, snapping a two-week winning streak.

Thirteen of the 16 major sectors logged weekly losses. Broader small- and mid-caps fell 4.6% and 2.2%, respectively.

IT index's gains of 1.3% on Friday did little to erase its decline of 5.7% over the week as OpenAI's launch of a new AI venture, backed by a $4 billion investment, heightened worries over revenue risks for IT companies.

Titan fell 7.5% after a quarterly profit miss and as jewellery stocks slid following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to avoid gold purchases for a year.

On the day, BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil lost between 2.9% and 4.2%, as higher Brent prices outweighed a more than 3% hike in petrol and diesel prices.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles rose 5.3% on optimism over launches, cost-cutting measures and strong volume guidance.

 
brent crude rupee oil prices
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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