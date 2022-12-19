Home / India News / 'Indian soldiers standing at height of 13,000 feet': Jaishankar in Lok Sabha | Top quotes

'Indian soldiers standing at height of 13,000 feet': Jaishankar in Lok Sabha | Top quotes

india news
Published on Dec 19, 2022 06:15 PM IST

He also reacted to Rahul Gandhi's comments on the December 9 LAC clash and said the word “pitai” (beating) should not have been used for “our jawans”.

External affairs minister Dr. S Jaishankar.(ANI file)
External affairs minister Dr. S Jaishankar.(ANI file)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

As the Opposition continues to corner the government in Parliament on the recent Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday posed a few questions to counter them.

"If we were indifferent to China then who sent the Indian Army to the border? If we were indifferent to China then why are we pressuring China for de-escalation and disengagement today? Why are we saying publicly that our relations are not normal?" Jaishankar said in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, reported news agency ANI.

He also reacted to Rahul Gandhi's comments on the December 9 LAC clash and said the word “pitai” (beating) should not have been used for “our jawans”.

Earlier in the day, opposition parties walked out of the Rajya Sabha over their demand to discuss the recent face-off with China after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected requests to suspend business to discuss the border row.

Here are the top quotes from S Jaishankar's reply in Lok Sabha:

1) "We should not criticise our jawans directly or indirectly. Our soldiers are standing at a height of 13,000 feet in Yangtse and guarding our border. They should be respected and appreciated."

2) "We have no problem with political criticism but we should not disrespect our jawans. I have heard that my own understanding needs to be deepened. When I see who is giving the advice I can only bow and respect. The word 'pitai' should not be used for our jawans."

3) The EAM also addressed the arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. "Since 2014, the number of Indian fishermen released from Sri Lanka is 2,835... PM Modi has given attention to the problems of Tamil fishermen."

4) "PM has spoken with Sri Lankan President and PM on repeated occasions. If fishermen apprehended in Sri Lanka are released today, it is not because someone is writing letters in Chennai but because someone in Delhi is taking up the matter."

(With ANI inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
jaishankar india china tensions
jaishankar india china tensions

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out