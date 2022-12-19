'Indian soldiers standing at height of 13,000 feet': Jaishankar in Lok Sabha | Top quotes

As the Opposition continues to corner the government in Parliament on the recent Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday posed a few questions to counter them.

"If we were indifferent to China then who sent the Indian Army to the border? If we were indifferent to China then why are we pressuring China for de-escalation and disengagement today? Why are we saying publicly that our relations are not normal?" Jaishankar said in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, reported news agency ANI.

He also reacted to Rahul Gandhi's comments on the December 9 LAC clash and said the word “pitai” (beating) should not have been used for “our jawans”.

Earlier in the day, opposition parties walked out of the Rajya Sabha over their demand to discuss the recent face-off with China after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected requests to suspend business to discuss the border row.

Here are the top quotes from S Jaishankar's reply in Lok Sabha:

1) "We should not criticise our jawans directly or indirectly. Our soldiers are standing at a height of 13,000 feet in Yangtse and guarding our border. They should be respected and appreciated."

2) "We have no problem with political criticism but we should not disrespect our jawans. I have heard that my own understanding needs to be deepened. When I see who is giving the advice I can only bow and respect. The word 'pitai' should not be used for our jawans."

3) The EAM also addressed the arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. "Since 2014, the number of Indian fishermen released from Sri Lanka is 2,835... PM Modi has given attention to the problems of Tamil fishermen."

4) "PM has spoken with Sri Lankan President and PM on repeated occasions. If fishermen apprehended in Sri Lanka are released today, it is not because someone is writing letters in Chennai but because someone in Delhi is taking up the matter."

(With ANI inputs)

