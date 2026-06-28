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Indian student, 25, from Telangana found dead in London; family questions circumstances surrounding his death

The family has appealed to both the Central and Telangana governments to intervene and help bring dead son's body back to his hometown at the earliest.

Updated on: Jun 28, 2026 07:57 am IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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A 25-year-old student from Telangana, who had gone to the United Kingdom for higher studies last year, was found dead in his room in London on June 23.

Srinath Reddy's father, Madhusudhan, says the family is yet to receive complete details about how their son died in London.(Screenshot from GoFundMe page)

His family, from Talamadla village in Tadvai mandal of Telangana's Kamareddy district, is seeking answers about the circumstances surrounding his death.

S Srinath Reddy had gone to London for higher studies 14 months back. His father, Madhusudhan Reddy, expressed deep sorrow and said the family is yet to receive complete details about how their son died. They have voiced their anguish over the untimely death of their son while he was pursuing his education abroad.

The family has appealed to both the Central and Telangana governments to intervene and help bring the dead body back to his hometown at the earliest. They have also requested the governments to coordinate with the British authorities to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death and provide assistance to the family.

The last call

The London police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. The student's sudden death has cast a shadow of grief over his family and the residents of Talamadla village.

(With inputs from Maheshwaram Mahendra Chary)

 
london body of indian student telangana death
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