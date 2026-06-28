Indian student, 25, from Telangana found dead in London; family questions circumstances surrounding his death

A 25-year-old student from Telangana, who had gone to the United Kingdom for higher studies last year, was found dead in his room in London on June 23. Srinath Reddy's father, Madhusudhan, says the family is yet to receive complete details about how their son died in London. (Screenshot from GoFundMe page)

His family, from Talamadla village in Tadvai mandal of Telangana's Kamareddy district, is seeking answers about the circumstances surrounding his death.

S Srinath Reddy had gone to London for higher studies 14 months back. His father, Madhusudhan Reddy, expressed deep sorrow and said the family is yet to receive complete details about how their son died. They have voiced their anguish over the untimely death of their son while he was pursuing his education abroad.

The family has appealed to both the Central and Telangana governments to intervene and help bring the dead body back to his hometown at the earliest. They have also requested the governments to coordinate with the British authorities to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death and provide assistance to the family.

The last call According to the family, the deceased had attended a friend's birthday party in London on the night of June 22. Srinath's father recalled that he spoke to the family over the phone that same night and sounded normal and cheerful during the conversation. The family said they had no indication that anything was wrong.

A relative of the family, whose son also lives in London, said his roommate found him dead on the morning of June 23. According to the roommate, the student had allegedly died by hanging.

The relative further claimed that the roommate did not inform his other friends about the incident immediately. The father says this delay has raised several questions and doubts about the circumstances of his son's death.

The London police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. The student's sudden death has cast a shadow of grief over his family and the residents of Talamadla village.

(With inputs from Maheshwaram Mahendra Chary)