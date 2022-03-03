Home / India News / Indian student hospitalised for stroke dies in Ukraine city
Indian student hospitalised for stroke dies in Ukraine city

A 22-year-old student from Barnala in Punjab, who had suffered an Ischemia stroke and was undergoing treatment in a hospital, died in Ukraine on Wednesday, officials said
Ukraine crisis: Chandan Jindal was a fourth-year student at National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Vinnytsia town. (ANI)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByVishal Rambani, Barnala

Chandan Jindal was a fourth-year student at National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Vinnytsia town. He was admitted to Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia (Kyivska street 68) after he suffered an Ischemic stroke last month, his mother, Kiran Jindal, said.

“Chandan fell ill with a blood clot in the brain a month ago. On February 7, His father, Shishan Kumar, went to Ukraine to attend to him. However, he died during treatment”, Dheeraj Kumar, Chandan’s uncle, said.

Dheeraj added that the deceased’s family has approached minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi to help bring back the student’s body from the war-hit zone. The state government has also approached the Centre in this regard, he added.

