Indian student Neelam Shinde in coma after ‘hit and run’; US police arrest accused: Report

US police officials have arrested a man who hit Indian student Neelam Shinde with his car in San Francisco, California and then fled the scene, leaving her behind, reported NDTV. Neelam Shinde, an Indian student in the US, is in critical condition after a hit and run(PTI screengrab)

The Sacramento police department said that the 58-year-old accused, Lawrence Gallows, had been arrested after his vehicle crashed into Shinde on February 14 on Fair Oaks Boulevard. The police “worked around the clock” to identify and locate the man.

The incident was reported to the police just before 7 pm but when they reached the man had fled and Shinde was on the ground with serious injuries.

Neelam Shinde, who hails from Satara in Maharashtra, is a post-graduate student at the California State University. The young student was hit from behind by the vehicle and suffered injuries in both arms and legs. She had to undergo emergency brain surgery as well and has been in a coma since then.

Family receives US Visa

48 hours after the accident happened, Neelam Shinde's family immediately applied for a visa, however, they received a slot for next year.

The US embassy has granted a visa to the family of the Indian student, reports stated after NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule highlighted the issue and their visa appointment interview slot was expedited by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco posted on X to express his solidarity with the family, saying, "We have been in constant touch with the hospital, family, and friends for last several days and has been rendering all possible assistance. We will continue to remain engaged to support her and the family."