Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian student Neelam Shinde in coma after ‘hit and run’; US police arrest accused: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2025 10:11 AM IST

The Sacramento police department said that the 58-year-old accused, Lawrence Gallows, had been arrested 

US police officials have arrested a man who hit Indian student Neelam Shinde with his car in San Francisco, California and then fled the scene, leaving her behind, reported NDTV.

Neelam Shinde, an Indian student in the US, is in critical condition after a hit and run(PTI screengrab)
Neelam Shinde, an Indian student in the US, is in critical condition after a hit and run(PTI screengrab)

The Sacramento police department said that the 58-year-old accused, Lawrence Gallows, had been arrested after his vehicle crashed into Shinde on February 14 on Fair Oaks Boulevard. The police “worked around the clock” to identify and locate the man.

Also Read: Indian student Neelam Shinde critical after accident, family seeks urgent visa to US

The incident was reported to the police just before 7 pm but when they reached the man had fled and Shinde was on the ground with serious injuries.

Neelam Shinde, who hails from Satara in Maharashtra, is a post-graduate student at the California State University. The young student was hit from behind by the vehicle and suffered injuries in both arms and legs. She had to undergo emergency brain surgery as well and has been in a coma since then.

Also Read: India urges US to grant urgent visas to injured Neelam Shinde's family

Family receives US Visa

48 hours after the accident happened, Neelam Shinde's family immediately applied for a visa, however, they received a slot for next year.

The US embassy has granted a visa to the family of the Indian student, reports stated after NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule highlighted the issue and their visa appointment interview slot was expedited by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco posted on X to express his solidarity with the family, saying, "We have been in constant touch with the hospital, family, and friends for last several days and has been rendering all possible assistance. We will continue to remain engaged to support her and the family."

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On