Indian student who met with accident in Dhaka airlifted to Delhi, father thanks PM Modi

After an Indian student from Jammu and Kashmir, who met with an accident in Dhaka was airlifted to Delhi, his father thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on whose personal intervention the student was airlifted from Bangladesh's capital to the national capital.

“He met with an accident while returning home after completing his five years,” Aslam Lone, the father of MBBS student Shoaib Lone, told news agency ANI, adding that the family faced difficulties in travelling to the neighbouring country due to issues such as visa, passport etc.

He added that once the family reached Dhaka, they faced problems like language and expenses, the latter of which, he said, were twice as compared to that in India.

Aslam Lone further said that it was at this point that Ravinder Raina, the J&K unit president of PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), came to the family's aid. “In Rajouri, some of our friends met Ravinder Raina ji. He assured them that he will inform PM Modi and get my son shifted to India. I'm very thankful to PM Modi,” the father said.

Saluting the PM, he remarked that any country which has a Prime Minister like Modi should not worry about anything.

Shoaib Lone, a Rajouri resident who was studying at Dhaka's Barind Medical College, sustained serious injuries in an accident in the city on June 3.

Raina said that after he came to know about the incident, he sought help from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). “PM Modi personally called India's ambassador to Bangladesh and asked him to provide all necessary help to the student's family,” the J&K BJP chief added.

Shoaib is currently admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The air ambulance that brought him from Dhaka likely landed around 2pm at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, according to one of Raina's Twitter posts.

(With agency inputs)

