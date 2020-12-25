e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Indian vaccine Covaxin has drawn global attention: ICMR

Indian vaccine Covaxin has drawn global attention: ICMR

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) based in New Delhi on Thursday invited volunteers for the Phase III clinical trial of the indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine candidate ‘Covaxin’ for which it is one of the sites.

india Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 06:24 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
ICMR has said that Covaxin has drawn global attention
ICMR has said that Covaxin has drawn global attention(REUTERS)
         

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that the Indian vaccine against Covid-19, Covaxin, has drawn global attention.

In a tweet, the ICMR said, “India’s indigenous vaccine against #Covid19 Covaxin-a product of ICMR-Bharat Biotech collaboration, achieves remarkable feat. Data generated from within India underlines impressive safety and immunogenicity profile of Covaxin and sparks Lancet’s interest in publishing them.”

The ICMR said, “Encouraging Phase I and Phase II COVAXIN trial results have paved the path for Phase III Clinical Trial in India, which is currently ongoing at 22 sites.”

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) based in New Delhi on Thursday invited volunteers for the Phase III clinical trial of the indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine candidate ‘Covaxin’ for which it is one of the sites.

“AIIMS, New Delhi is a site for COVAXIN Phase III clinical trial. This is a whole-virion inactivated vaccine co-sponsored by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech,” AIIMS said in an advertisement.

AIIMS Centre for Community Medicine, Dr Sanjay K Rai informed through the advertisement that Phase I/II trials (safety and immunogenicity) have already been completed.

tags
top news
Reading the clues from Covaxin early trial data
Reading the clues from Covaxin early trial data
PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi: How 51 million in ‘priority groups’ were picked
Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi: How 51 million in ‘priority groups’ were picked
Covid-19: Vaccine may be available at pharmacies
Covid-19: Vaccine may be available at pharmacies
‘Will discuss with open mind’: Govt again writes to farmers
‘Will discuss with open mind’: Govt again writes to farmers
The world of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
The world of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Police raid Delhi lawyer Mahmood Pracha appearing for riots accused
Police raid Delhi lawyer Mahmood Pracha appearing for riots accused
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In