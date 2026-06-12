Don't teach us the game: Jaishankar, subtly, points out Europe, US hypocrisy over Russia oil purchase

In a sharp defence of India's Russian energy purchases, external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday pushed back against Western criticism over New Delhi's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and exposed what he described as contradictions in Europe's stance.

In this image posted on June 11, 2026, external affairs minister S Jaishankar takes part in a discussion during the 14th edition of the Kultaranta Talks(@DrSJaishankar)

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Speaking during a discussion on 'Emerging Powers and the New Geopolitical Competition' at the Kultaranta Talks in Finland, Jaishankar responded to a journalist who suggested India had been "too sympathetic to Russia" and "too willing to buy oil from Russia", according to an ANI news agency report.

Responding firmly with two observations, Jaishankar underlined India's practical approach to protecting its national interests and ensuring energy security.

"I'll make two observations. I buy oil based on cost and availability. So at that point of time, much of the oil available in the market was Russian because Europeans were essentially buying oil from the Middle East, which was our traditional supplier. So circumstances pushed us in a certain direction," Jaishankar stated.

'No European country attacked with Indian weapons'

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{{^usCountry}} Jaishankar also highlighted what he called Europe's historical and moral inconsistencies in matters concerning India's security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaishankar also highlighted what he called Europe's historical and moral inconsistencies in matters concerning India's security. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "No European country has been attacked with Indian weapons. I wish I could say that for Europe weapons vis-a-vis India," he remarked, subtly pointing to India's peaceful global footprint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "No European country has been attacked with Indian weapons. I wish I could say that for Europe weapons vis-a-vis India," he remarked, subtly pointing to India's peaceful global footprint. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When asked to elaborate, Jaishankar reiterated India's long-standing concerns over Western arms supplies in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked to elaborate, Jaishankar reiterated India's long-standing concerns over Western arms supplies in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Europe sells weapons, which are used to attack India. Not just now but for many years. We Indians have never done anything to endanger Europe. I think that's a reasonable point," Jaishankar said. Listen in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Europe sells weapons, which are used to attack India. Not just now but for many years. We Indians have never done anything to endanger Europe. I think that's a reasonable point," Jaishankar said. Listen in {{/usCountry}}

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Recalling developments from 2022, Jaishankar said even the United States had acknowledged India's role in stabilising global energy markets following Western sanctions on Moscow.

‘We know the game’: Jaishankar's dig at US

According to Jaishankar, Washington had encouraged New Delhi to continue purchasing Russian crude to help contain global inflation and prevent severe disruption in oil supplies.

“People should also remember that, at that time, the United States specifically asked India to buy Russian oil to help stabilise global markets. After first imposing tariffs on us last year for buying Russian oil, the US then lifted its sanctions on Russian oil. Let’s not pretend there is some great principle involved here,” Jaishankar said.

"If the policy is on one day and off the next—do it when it suits us and don’t do it when it doesn’t—then come on, we’re all adults in the room. We know how the game is played. So I don’t think this is really about principles or moral sanctimony,” he added.

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The minister also questioned what he described as the selective application of moral standards in global trade and sanctions policy, arguing that complex issues such as energy security could not be viewed through a narrow lens.

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