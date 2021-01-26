Indians abroad celebrate Republic Day amidst Covid-19 pandemic
- In Beijing, Ambassador Vikram Misri unfurled the national flag at the Indian embassy. The Indian High Commission in Islamabad in a tweet said it celebrated the Republic Day with great enthusiasm. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka too celebrated Republic Day with members of the Indian community.
The Indian diaspora in China, Singapore, Australia and several other countries on Tuesday celebrated the 72nd Republic Day in a restricted manner and watched the cultural events virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In Beijing, Ambassador Vikram Misri unfurled the national flag at the Indian embassy where the celebrations were restricted to officials of the mission and their families in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the Chinese capital and surrounding areas.
Misri read out President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation. He also released a special instrumental rendition of 'Vande Mataram' produced by Chaiti Arts Foundation.
Beijing and several cities are currently experiencing a relapse of coronavirus cases as result local governments have imposed measures to restrict public gatherings.
The Indian High Commission in Islamabad in a tweet said it celebrated the Republic Day with great enthusiasm.
Charge d'Affaires Suresh Kumar unfurled the tricolour and read excerpts from the president's message. A cultural programme of patriotic songs and poems was organised.
The Indian High Commission in Dhaka celebrated Republic Day with members of the Indian community and with social distancing norms in place, it tweeted.
High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami unfurled the national flag and read out the message of the president during the event.
The tricolour was hoisted in the High Commission of India in Colombo by High Commissioner Gopal Baglay.
A cultural event organised on the occasion was live streamed.
In Australia, High Commissioner Gitesh Sarma unfurled the tricolour at the mission in Canberra and read out the president's address to the nation.
In Singapore, the High Commissioner of India, P Kumaran, led the Republic Day celebration at the mission by unfurling the national flag and reading President Kovind's message to the people through live streaming.
The ceremony was restricted to members of the High Commission for in person-presence due to Covid-19 safety measures.
Later this evening, the Republic Day celebration will be held virtually. Recorded messages will be played on the virtual platform. Singapore Minister in the Prime Minister Office, Dr Tan See Leng, will be representing the government, said the High Commission.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers in Nangloi break police barricades, march towards Red Fort
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barle gets Padma Shri for promotion of Chhattisgarh’s folk dance form
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Violence by some elements unacceptable', says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day: Tripura’s Satyaram Reang gets Padma Shri award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa infra projects: Members of wildlife board allege incorrect minutes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand farmer gets Padma award for innovations in agriculture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa CM, Leader of Opposition spar over 'unparliamentary protest' in Assembly
- Opposition members in the Goa assembly had staged a silent protest during the Governor's address on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Biren Kumar Basak, from selling sarees to winning Padma Shri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athlete gets Padma award for showing the way, promoting para-sports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day: Uttarakhand tableau features Lord Shiva's vehicle Nandi, Kedarnath dham
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra speaker present as protesting farmers hoist tricolour in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand woman gets Padma Shri for saving women branded as witches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anti-social elements infiltrated peaceful protest: Farm union condemns violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam banker known for empowering women gets Padma Shri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indians abroad celebrate Republic Day amidst Covid-19 pandemic
- In Beijing, Ambassador Vikram Misri unfurled the national flag at the Indian embassy. The Indian High Commission in Islamabad in a tweet said it celebrated the Republic Day with great enthusiasm. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka too celebrated Republic Day with members of the Indian community.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox