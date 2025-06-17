Indians in Canada laud PM Narendra Modi’s visit for G7 Summit

Indian-origin Canadians gathered in Calgary on Monday in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Canada to attend the G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he will discuss important global issues. (AFP photo)

Professor Anil Mehrotra was among those who had come to Calgary. He couldn’t contain his excitement saying that he was looking forward to PM Modi’s visit.

“Oh, we are really excited, very happy and looking forward to it,” he said.

Mehrotra, professor of chemical engineering at the University of Calgary, also praised Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for invited Modi.

“It would have been a mistake if he hadn’t invited him, despite all the pressure that you get from one section of the South Asian community. But I’m very happy that he took this bold step”, he said.

Vaishali Kumar, a recent graduate who resides in neighbouring Chestermere, was also looking forward to seeing PM Modi.

“As a youth leader based in Calgary, I am very happy to see the eagerness and excitement in the student and Indian populations here to welcome Prime Minister Modiji”, she said.

“As for students, we have a lot of expectations with our leaders, and we hope our issues come to light as well. We are excited to see someone represent us on such a grand scale, and we are honoured to welcome Modiji to Canada!” she added.

Hardik Pandya, a Calgary-based entrepreneur, echoed similar sentiments.

“This is pretty good news for us. Not only for me, but every Indian and Canadian with a perspective about the economy. They are all excited.” He also lauded Carney for his decision describing that as “wise” and “mature.”

Calgarians of Indian origin were joined by members of the community who flew in from across the country to mark Modi’s return to Canada after ten years, following the bilateral visit in April 2015.

Among them were Kushagr Sharma, president of the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce, who flew in from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

“This visit marks a pivotal moment to unlock new trade and economic opportunities between Canada and India, especially in technology, energy, and innovation”, he said.

Naresh Chavda, director of the People of Indian Origin Chamber of Commerce and Industry Canada, also came from the GTA.

“Prime Minister Modi’s presence at the G7 signals a renewed commitment to deepening Indo-Canadian economic ties. With shared democratic values and complementary strengths, Canada and India are natural trade partners for the future,” he said.