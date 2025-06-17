G7 summit: Modi arrives in Calgary to participate in outreach session

Calgary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Calgary on Monday to participate in the outreach session of the G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis, a resort in the Canadian Rockies. He will have a bilateral meeting with his host and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney late on Tuesday afternoon at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge. The Canadian Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the meeting on Monday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Calgary airport in Canada. (PTI)

On his arrival in Calgary, Modi posted on X, “Landed in Calgary, Canada, to take part in the G7 Summit. Will be meeting various leaders at the Summit and sharing my thoughts on important global issues. Will also be emphasising the priorities of the Global South.”

Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Calgary airport. India’s acting high commissioner, Chinmoy Naik, was among those who received him.

Modi has a packed schedule for the outreach session on Tuesday, beginning with multiple bilaterals and possible pull-asides before it begins formally with Carney welcoming the leaders and international organisations before the customary family photograph.

Carney will host a working luncheon on energy security in the afternoon, at which Modi will be present. Much attention will be focused on India-Canada relations.

The ties were soured in September 2023, when Carney’s predecessor, Justin Trudeau, told the House of Commons that there were credible allegations of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, three months earlier. India rejected the accusations as “absurd” and “motivated.”

In October last year, matters worsened as Canada asked New Delhi to waive diplomatic immunity for six officials so they could be questioned in connection with “violent criminal activity” in Canada. India withdrew the officials, including then high commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, and, in retaliation, expelled six Canadian diplomats.

A thaw has been in the offing since Carney took over this spring. Carney’s invitation to Modi for the G7 summit despite the objections of the pro-Khalistan lobby further laid the ground for a reset. Enhanced cooperation and intelligence sharing between law enforcement agencies and trade are among the items likely to be on the agenda.