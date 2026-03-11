'Indians won't be left stranded': PM Modi on nationals stuck in US-Iran warzones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India today does not leave its citizens stranded abroad and is working to ensure that all possible help is provided to Indians in West Asia amid the ongoing crisis in the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the Golden Jubilee Sammelan of Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha, in Kochi, Kerala. (X/@NarendraModi)

Speaking at an event in Kochi, Modi said the government is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating efforts to support Indian nationals living and working across West Asia.

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to Gulf nations for taking care of Indian expatriates during the current tensions. “Gulf countries are giving the utmost care to Indians working there. I am grateful to them for that,” he said.

PM Modi also attacked the opposition Indian National Congress, accusing it of playing politics over the West Asia crisis. He said issues concerning the safety of Indian citizens abroad should not be politicised.

His remarks come amid rising concerns about the safety of thousands of Indian nationals in West Asia as the Iran-US war escalates. Indian missions in the region are in touch with the community and are providing necessary assistance, officials said.

Iran launches fresh attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab states Iran launched a new wave of missile and drone attacks across the region early Wednesday, targeting Israel as well as several Gulf Arab countries amid the escalating conflict.

In Tel Aviv and other parts of Israel, air raid sirens sounded after Israeli authorities warned of three incoming Iranian strikes. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Iranian attacks also targeted Saudi Arabia. The kingdom’s defence ministry said it intercepted and destroyed six ballistic missiles heading toward Prince Sultan Air Base, a major facility jointly operated by Saudi and US forces. Air defences also shot down two drones over the eastern city of Hafar al-Batin.

At sea, a cargo vessel was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz north of Oman, setting the ship on fire, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British military. Iran did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, though it has previously targeted vessels operating in and around the strait.

The monitoring centre also reported a separate strike on a container ship off Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. Officials said the extent of the damage remained unclear and was being assessed by the crew.

Another vessel was hit by a projectile in the Persian Gulf, though the crew was reported safe, the monitoring group added.

The UAE said its air defence systems were intercepting incoming Iranian fire early Wednesday. Authorities said earlier Iranian strikes in the country had killed six people and injured 122 others.

Meanwhile, Bahrain activated warning sirens after detecting an incoming Iranian attack. The alert came a day after a strike hit a residential building in the capital Manama, killing a 29-year-old woman and wounding eight others.