India's 5 big moves against Pakistan: One month since Pahalgam terror attack

The April 22 terror attack in Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam left the entire nation grieving — 26 innocent lives were lost in a horrifying act of violence that shook every Indian to the core. Families were shattered, and a sense of deep anger and sorrow gripped the country. But amidst the heartbreak, India stood firm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook several significant measures against Pakistan to hold it accountable for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI file)

In the last month, India undertook several significant measures against Pakistan to hold it accountable for its support of cross-border terrorism and to safeguard India's national security.

Here are the five major decisions India has taken after Pahalgam attack:

1. Suspension of Indus Waters Treaty

On April 23, India announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a key water-sharing agreement established in 1960. The decision was taken to exert pressure on Pakistan to cease its support for cross-border terrorism. The suspension underscores India's intent to leverage strategic resources in response to security threats.

2. Expulsion of Pakistani military advisers and diplomatic downsizing

On April 23, India expelled Pakistani military advisers stationed at the high commission in New Delhi and recalled its own military personnel from Islamabad. Additionally, the Indian high commission in Islamabad reduced its staff from 55 to 30 members. These steps were taken to minimise diplomatic interactions and to express India's disapproval of Pakistan's alleged actions.

3. Revocation of visas and travel bans

All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27. India revoked all previously issued visas to Pakistani nationals and imposed a comprehensive travel ban under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. This measure was intended to prevent potential threats and to convey India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

4. Closure of Attari–Wagah border crossing

In a move to sever direct land connectivity, India on May 1 closed the Attari–Wagah border crossing, the primary overland trade and travel route between the two nations. The action aimed to disrupt bilateral engagements and signal India's firm stance against Pakistan's alleged involvement in the Pahalgam attack.

5. Execution of Operation Sindoor

In a targeted military response, India launched Operation Sindoor, conducting precision airstrikes on terrorist infrastructure within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation aimed to dismantle the networks responsible for the Pahalgam attack while avoiding civilian casualties. This marked a significant escalation in India's counter-terrorism strategy.

Following India's retaliation, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.