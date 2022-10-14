India's 5G is indigenous; can provide to other countries: Sitharaman

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the 5G technology in India is completely indigenous except some “critical parts” imported from countries like South Korea. During an interaction with students at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, the minister asserted that India is ready to share the 5G technology with other countries as well. (Also Read | Mukesh Ambani says will roll out high quality, more affordable 5G services)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The story (of India’s 5G) is yet to reach the public,” Sitharaman said. “The 5G that we've launched in our country is completely standalone.”

"There could be some critical parts coming from, say, countries like (South) Korea, but certainly not from somebody else. So complete indigenous technology that we can now provide 5G (to any country) who wants it,” she added.

Citing the private companies that launched 5G in limited cities, the minister said that most of the country will be able to avail the technology by 2024.

"On 5G we can be immensely proud of India's achievement."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G technology earlier this month at India Mobile Congress 2022 in New Delhi. The 5G services began with Bharti Airtel rolling out services in eight cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and Bengaluru. Reliance Industries Ltd. chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Jio 5G network will cover the remotest corners of India by December next year, providing services “more affordable than anywhere else in the world.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Today, 130 crore Indians are getting a wonderful gift in the form of 5G from the country and from the telecom industry of the country,” the Prime Minister said at the India Mobile Congress as he launched the 5G services – calling it the dawn of a new era.

“5G is the beginning of an infinite sky of opportunities… With speeds multiple times faster than 4G and lag-free connectivity, 5G can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real time. It holds the promise of revolutionising sectors from health care and education to agriculture and disaster monitoring,” Modi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail