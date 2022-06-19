India's active cases breach 70,000-mark with 12,899 fresh infections

India's Covid-19 tally witnessed a marginal fall on Sunday as the country logged 12,899 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin by the Union ministry. On Saturday, there were 13,216 cases of infections. The death toll was increased to 524,855 after 15 related fatalities, as per the data.

With this, the cumulative number of infections stands at 43,296,692, as per the data.

The number of active Covid cases crossed 70,000-mark after an increase of 4366 infections. The active cases currently comprise 0.17 per cent of the total caseload. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62 per cent, the ministry data also showed, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.21 per cent.

After a gap of three months, the country has been witnessing an uptick in the number of daily Covid-19 cases. On Saturday, the number breached the 13,000-mark, first time after more than three months.

Before this, the number was hovering above 12,000. India reported 12,213 cases on Thursday, followed by 12,847 cases on Friday.

The major contributors to this fresh surge are Maharashtra and Kerala, followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

On Saturday, Maharashtra clocked 3,883 new cases of infections, the national capital 1,534 cases. Tamil Nadu on Saturday added 596 new infections, including four returnees from overseas.

