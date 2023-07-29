India's Anju gets land, gifts from Pak businessman for converting to Islam, video surfaces

Indian woman Anju who travelled to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah and then got married leaving her Indian husband Arvind Kumar in Alwar was gifted with 10 Marla housing land, a cheque of PKR 50,000 by the CEO of Pak Star Group of Companies Mohsin Khan Abbasi who said the gifts were to make Anju, now Fatima, feel home in Pakistan. A video of Mohsin Khan Abbasi interacting with Anju and Nasrullah and then giving a statement on the gifts is going viral, courtesy of Pakistan-based journalists. "Anju has come here from India and converted to Islam. So these gifts are to welcome her, to congratulate her as we are immensely happy. This is just a small attempt to appreciate her," Mohsin Khan Abbasi said. Read | Video of India's Anju having dinner with Nasrullah in Pakistan surfaces

Anju travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Nasrullah on a sightseeing trip and then they got married. (PTI)

"Another thing is when someone comes to a news place, the main problem is of housing. Since we have a project running, we thought we can accommodate them here. Our board of directors approved it and we gave the plot in her name. Rest are all small gifts so that she does not feel she faced any trouble after converting to Islam -- so that she can make this her home," Mohsin Khan Abbasi said.

Anju has a husband in India, not divorced

Anju's husband Arvind Kumar said Anju can not marry anyone as she is still his wife on papers. The couple who got married in 2007 has a daughter who, as Arvind claimed, has denied accepting Anju as her mother. Arvind said on July 20 Anju said she was going to Jaipur to meet her friends. Then the family got to know that she crossed the border through Wagah and was in Pakistan. Then the news of her marriage with Nasrullah surfaced with their photos and videos.

Arvind said Anju claimed that she had submitted divorce papers in Delhi three years ago but he never received any notice.

34-year-old Anju became friends with Nasrullah, five years younger than her, on Facebook in 2019.

Anju travelled to Pakistan on a valid visa

On July 22, Anju arrived in Pakistan via the Wagah border and Nasrullah received her in Rawalpindi. She travelled on a valid 30-day visa. Nasrullah earlier claimed Anju would go back to India when her visa expires. But then they got married and Anju became Fatima.

Anju's father Gaya Prasad Thomas said Anju is as good as dead to them and she should not be allowed to return to India.

