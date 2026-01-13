India’s coal power output fell 3% in 2025: Report

Coal power generation fell in both China and India last year, the first simultaneous drop in half a century, after both countries added record clean energy capacity, a new analysis by the Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air shows. India marked a record-breaking year in clean energy in 2025, with non-fossil fuel installed capacity rising to 266.78 GW, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said. (AFP)

The analysis, in association with the UK-based Carbon Brief,and based on government data from both these countries, shows that electricity generation from coal in India fell by 3%, and in China by 1.6%.

“The last time both countries registered a drop in coal power output was in 1973. The fall in 2025 is a sign of things to come, as both countries added a record amount of new clean-power generation last year, which was more than sufficient to meet rising demand. Both countries now have the preconditions in place for peaking coal-fired power, if China is able to sustain clean-energy growth and India meets its renewable energy targets,” the analysis said.

These shifts have international implications, as the power sectors of these two countries drove 93% of the rise in global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from 2015-2024. While many challenges remain, the decline in their coal-power output marks a historic moment, which could help lead to a peak in global emissions, it added.

India marked a record-breaking year in clean energy in 2025, with non-fossil fuel installed capacity rising to 266.78 GW, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on January 10 in a statement. This represents a 22.6% increase over 2024, when non-fossil capacity stood at 217.62 GW, with 49.12 GW of new non-fossil capacity added during the year.

Joshi added that the progress strengthens India’s pathway towards energy security, climate responsibility and a self-reliant green economy, while moving steadily towards the national target of 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030.

CREA said that in India, the drop mainly due to record clean-energy growth combined with slower demand growth, resulting from mild weather and a longer-term slowdown. The power ministry did not immediately respond to HT’s queries for a comment.

India added 35GW of solar, 6GW wind and 3.5GW hydropower in the first 11 months of 2025, with renewable energy capacity additions picking up 44% year-on-year.