India's Consul General in Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif dies

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condoled Kalra's death.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 10:35 PM IST
Bagchi said the MEA will extend all possible support to Kalra's family.(Photo: Twitter)

Vinesh Kalra, India's Consul General in the Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif, passed away at a hospital in Kabul on Monday.

It is learnt that he was suffering from Covid-19 but died of a cardiac arrest at the hospital.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condoled Kalra's death.

"Deeply grieved at the passing away of Shri Vinesh Kalra, Consul General, Mazar-e-Sharif. A conscientious and dedicated colleague, he will be missed by us all. Sincerest condolences to his family," Jaishankar tweeted.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Kalra showed exemplary commitment and dedication to the national cause by volunteering for a posting under difficult conditions.

"@MEAIndia sincerely condoles passing away of Shri Vinesh Kalra, Consul General, Mazar-e-Sharif. A sincere, hard working & reliable officer, he showed exemplary commitment & dedication to the national cause by volunteering for a posting under difficult conditions to Afghanistan," he said.

Bagchi said the MEA will extend all possible support to his family.

"He will be remembered fondly and missed by one & all. @MEAIndia will extend all possible support to his family," he tweeted.

