India’s Covid-19 active caseload accounts for 16.25% of overall cases; 8 states add almost 70%, says govt

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday said there are as many as 2,813,658 active cases of the coronavirus disease currently in the country, which constitutes 16.25% of the total confirmed cases so far. This is an increase of 130,907 cases from the 2,682,751 active cases reported on the previous day.

Also, eight states contribute almost 70% to the national tally of active cases, the ministry noted. Maharashtra with 700,207 active cases, Uttar Pradesh with 297,616 cases, Karnataka with 262,181 cases, Kerala with 219,221 cases, Rajasthan with 136,702 cases, Chhattisgarh with 123,835 cases, Gujarat with 115,006 cases and Tamil Nadu with 105,180 cases remain the top eight contributors and account for 69.67% of India’s active caseload, the latest data from the ministry showed.

Earlier on April 1, the active caseload stood at 614,696 and accounted for 4.78 per cent of India’s total confirmed cases. However, due to the rapid increase in the number of new infections in the second wave of the pandemic, it crossed the one-million-mark on April 10, when 1,046,631 active cases were reported.

The daily increase in the active cases has remained upwards of at least 60,000 cases since April 8 and upwards of at least 100,000 cases since April 14 (with an exception on April 16, when active caseload surged by 97,866 cases). The worst single-day spike in active cases this month was reported on April 23, when it increased by 137,188 cases in a time span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state in terms of the total confirmed cases as well as the active caseload. The state currently has 700,207 active cases which is 24.88 per cent of India’s active caseload as of date.

Among its districts, Pune (107,503 cases), Nagpur (80,624 cases), Thane (79,888 cases), Mumbai (75,498 cases) and Nashik (42,898 cases) remained the top five contributors to the state’s active caseload tally, as shown by a state health department bulletin on Sunday.

Meanwhile, India reported over 300,000 new infections (352,991 cases to be exact) of the coronavirus disease for the fifth straight day on Monday. So far, 17,313,163 positive cases have been detected in the country. Also, 2,812 patients lost their lives to the disease which pushed the death toll to 195,123, the Union health ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard showed.