India's Covid-19 positivity rate declining, trend of less deaths seen: Govt

The Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India's cumulative positivity rate is on decline as mapped in the daily and weekly trend.

"The cumulative positivity rate is 5.19%. This is declining continuously. Positivity rate — cumulative as well as weekly and daily — is declining across the country," health ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Bhushan also said that India has inoculated at least 1.17 crore people — 1.04 crore have been administered first dose and 12.61 lakh second dose — across the country.

"The active cases continue to be less than 1.50 lakh. If you look at the average of deaths taking place daily, it was 92 last week- a trend of less than 100 deaths," Bhushan said in a weekly press briefing.



