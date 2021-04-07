India's Covid-19 tally tops 12.8 million with record 115,736 cases in 24 hours

India’s tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday rose by more than 100,000 fresh infections for a second time as the Union ministry of health and family welfare's (MoHFW) dashboard showed that a record 115,736 cases were detected in the country in the preceding 24 hours. On April 5, 103,558 new cases were reported from across the country.

With this, India's Covid-19 tally has risen to 12,801,785, the health ministry's dashboard showed on Wednesday morning. Total recovered cases reached 11,792,135 after 59,856 more patients recovered from the viral disease in this period, the dashboard showed. Active cases mounted to 843,743, rising by 55,250 cases, while 630 fresh fatalities were also recorded in this period, taking the overall death toll to 166,177.

Recovered cases, active cases and deaths comprise 92.48%, 6,21% and 1.30% of India's total Covid-19 tally. The country's new positive cases were from 1,208,329 samples tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, adding that total 251,439,598 samples have been tested thus far.





With the country reporting more daily cases in the ongoing second wave as compared to during last year's first wave, several states have announced partial lockdowns, night curfews and a series of other restrictions. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, as it logged more than 55,000 fresh infections on Tuesday, crossing the 50,000 mark for a second time. The western state, whose infection tally and active caseload is the highest in the country, also saw 297 related deaths on the day.

Delhi and Gujarat have both announced night curfews amid a surge of the pandemic. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan attributed the surge in infections to "large-scale weddings, local body elections and farmers' protest" after chairing a review meet with "11 states of concern" on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a discussion with chief ministers to discuss the current Covid-19 situation and vaccination strategy. More than 87 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered thus far, as per the health ministry's dashboard.



