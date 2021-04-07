IND USA
File photo: A long queue of people for Covid-19 test. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
Live

LIVE: Cambodian PM orders home treatments for Covid-19 patients as hospitals near capacity

Globally, more than 132 million people have been affected by the disease that was declared a pandemic last year and over 2.8 million people have lost their lives, as per the John Hopkins University tracker.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 08:07 AM IST

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case tally in the country currently stands at over 12.68 million with the active caseload at more than 788,000, as per the Union health ministry. The country is witnessing a worrying trend of rising Covid-19 cases that led many states to impose stricter curbs to control the spread of the virus. The toll has reached over 165,000 as India reported 446 deaths in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, according to the health ministry.


On Tuesday, the 81st day of the vaccination, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 8.40 crore.


Globally, more than 132 million people have been affected by the disease that was declared a pandemic last year and over 2.8 million people have lost their lives due to Covid-19, as per the John Hopkins University tracker. Cofepris, Mexico’s health regulator has authorised the emergency use of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by India, Covaxin, Reuters quoted its foreign minister Marcelo Ebard as saying. South Korea witnessed the biggest jump in the number of daily Covid-19 cases in three months as it reported 668 new cases and US President Joe Biden wants all adults to be eligible for the vaccine by April 19, reported Bloomberg.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 07, 2021 08:06 AM IST

    Cambodian PM orders home treatments for Covid-19 patients as hospitals near capacity

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered health officials on Tuesday to prepare to treat coronavirus patients at home, as the country's biggest Covid-19 outbreak so far tests the capacity of its fragile healthcare system, reported Reuters.

  • APR 07, 2021 07:37 AM IST

    China reports 12 new Covid-19 cases

    China reported 12 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland for April 6, down from 24 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday, reported Reuters.

coronavirus covid-19 pandemic
Security personnel during night curfew at Delhi's Connaught Place on Tuesday.(PTI)
india news

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru: These cities are under curbs as Covid-19 cases rise

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 07:52 AM IST
Apart from movement restrictions, state governments are suspending physical classes, making RT-PCR test report mandatory for incoming passengers in a bid to contain the spread of the infection.
A massive crowd of devotees during Ganga Aarti ahead of the Second Shahi Snan in Kumbh Mela, at Har ki Pauri in Haridwar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Rishikesh's Bharat Bhoomi Tourist complex to be set up as Covid care centre

ANI | , Rishikesh
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Despite the spike in Covid-19 cases, Union health ministry has said there are no plan to cut short the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar prematurely and is hoping that standard operating procedures are being followed there.
File photo: A long queue of people for Covid-19 test. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
india news

LIVE: China reports 12 new Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 08:06 AM IST
Modi said when other parties win elections, they and their leaders are feted. He added in the case of the BJP, electoral wins are “perceived with double standards”.(ANI Photo)
india news

Protests against CAA, farm laws part of a conspiracy: PM on BJP’s foundation day

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 07:35 AM IST
In his address to BJP workers on the party’s 41st foundation day, the PM said that the people who call the party “an election-winning machine” do not understand the maturity of the Indian democracy.
The last round of military talks to resolve border tensions that began last May was held on February 20.(PTI file photo)
india news

Next round of military talks on LAC row likely on April 9

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 07:31 AM IST
“The dialogue will most probably take place on Friday (April 9) but a confirmation is still awaited from the PLA side,” said a senior official. He, however, insisted that there is no delay from the Chinese side.
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari(Ht photo)
india news

Mukhtar Ansari's wife approaches Supreme Court

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Afshan Ansari, alleging imminent threat to Ansari’s life, has sought intervention of the top court to ensure that her husband is not killed in a so-called fake encounter.
The bus strike in Karnataka is likely to affect public transport in the state.
india news

Karnataka bus strike from today, public transport likely to be affected

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 06:44 AM IST
  • With the aim to reduce inconvenience of the general public, the state government has made alternative arrangements for transport by roping in private operators.
Rath had an additional worry. The Covaxin fact sheet states that people on blood thinners should inform their health care providers.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
india news

‘Glad we took it’: Odisha couple urges others to dispel rumours about vaccine

By Dhamini Ratnam
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 06:41 AM IST
The fear, said the Raths, was also driven by the number of messages over social media messaging platforms that began to circulate shortly after the vaccination drive started in the country.
According to Jairam Ramesh, the govt had assured the opposition during the Budget session that the bill to the above effect would be sent to a standing committee for review.(ANI file photo)
india news

Tribunal reform ordinance upsets Congress

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 06:05 AM IST
The Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021, was promulgated on Sunday. The legislation, piloted by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to dissolve at least eight existing appellate tribunals and transfer their responsibilities to other bodies, including high courts.
Vardhan assured to help the states in containing the spread of the virus.(PTI file photo)
india news

'Weddings, farm stir, polls causing surge in Covid cases': Health minister

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 05:47 AM IST
The Centre has categorised Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as “states of grave concern” due to rising daily cases and higher daily deaths.
Security personnel pay tribute to a CRPF jawan during his funeral ceremony at Dharmanagar, Tripura, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
india news

Chhattisgarh ambush: One goes to look for missing sibling, other mourns his loss

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 04:43 AM IST
The siblings, both district reserve guard ( DRG) personnel, were exhausted. For 90 minutes, they had been firing relentlessly to break free from an U-shaped ambush that eventually killed 22 personnel.
Lavrov said the two sides discussed military cooperation, including the expansion of the manufacturing of state-of-the-art Russian weapons in India under the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives.(Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters )
india news

India, Russia discuss ways to strengthen strategic ties

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 02:01 AM IST
These matters figured in the meeting between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the focus of whose visit to New Delhi was preparations for the annual India-Russia Summit to be held in the country later this year.
Sherpa reported, citing media revelations, about “suspected corruption, including money laundering, influence peddling and favouritism” surrounding the sale of Rafale jets to India.(ANI Photo)
india news

French investigator shelved graft probe into Rafale jet deal: Report

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 05:59 AM IST
This was the second in a three-part report by Mediapart, which earlier reported Dassault Aviation, makers of the Rafale, paid a million euros to a person described as a “middleman” in connection with the deal for 36 jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF).
The govt’s decision came hours after the HC cited that the virus situation was getting “out of control” and suggested that a curfew or lockdown be imposed for a few days to break the infection chain.(HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Covid: Gujarat imposes new curbs as HC says situation going ‘out of control’

By Darshan Desai, Hindustan Times, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 06:31 AM IST
In its order, the government restricted the crowd at weddings to 100 people and to 50 for political and social functions. It also directed government offices to remain closed on all Saturdays for this month.
Ayodhya: Cremation of CRPF jawan Rajkumar Yadav, who died in a gun battle with Maoist rebels in Chhattisgarh, is performed with gun-salute, in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)
india news

Days after ambush, Maoists say missing jawan in their custody

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times, Raipur
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 05:55 AM IST
On Saturday, 22 members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)’s elite CoBRA unit, District Reserve Guard (DRG), and the Special Task Force (STF) lost their lives in a five-hour long clash with Maoists, with reports suggesting that around 20 Maoists were also killed.
