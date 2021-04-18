Home / India News / India's daily Covid-19 positivity rate doubles from 8% to 16.69% in 12 days
india news

India's daily Covid-19 positivity rate doubles from 8% to 16.69% in 12 days

Delhi chief minister Arvid Kejriwal termed the Covid-19 situation in the national capital as "very serious", and wrote to PM Modi Modi on Sunday seeking help for beds and oxygen for coronavirus patients.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 03:16 PM IST
People wait to receive Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Sunday.(AP Photo)

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to spread fast across India. The country has been making records in terms of single-day rise in cases. On Sunday, 261,500 new Covid-19 cases and 1,501 related deaths were recorded in a span of 24 hours, according to Union health ministry.

The positivity rate in the country has also increased at a fast pace, raising concerns for the experts.

"The daily positivity rate in the last 12 days has doubled from 8% to 16.69%," the health ministry said in a statement. "The national weekly positivity rate has increased from 3.05% to 13.54% in the last one month."

Chhattisgarh reported the highest weekly positivity rate at 30.38 per cent, followed by Goa at 24.24 per cent, Maharashtra at 24.17 per cent, Rajasthan at 23.33 per cent and Madhya Pradesh at 18.99 per cent, the ministry further said.

Concerned by the surge in cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked authorities to pull out all the stops to ramp up production of Covid-19 vaccines.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Union minister VK Singh seeks bed for Covid+ ‘brother’, tweets clarification

Wrong photo of Hathras rape victim on social media: Plea in HC

Medical infrastructure helped Varanasi in fight against Covid-19, says PM Modi

India becomes first nation to vaccinate 122 million in 92 days: Govt

The Prime Minister also reviewed his administration's overall preparedness and stressed the need to ensure the availability of hospital beds and the supplies of oxygen and ventilators. He also asked his team to work closely with local governments, especially the 12 states ravaged by the latest wave in cases.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, criticised PM Modi for addressing large election rallies to help Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win the state assembly election in West Bengal.

The nation of 1.3 billion people has been hit by a new wave that has caused one million positive tests in a week.

"I haven't seen such a rise in cases in the last one year as I've seen in the last one week," Delhi-based book publicist Tanu Dogra, 28, who was bedridden for a week after testing positive in March told news agency AFP.

Authorities in various states have imposed weekend lockdowns and night curfews to stem the virus spread.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid 19 news india coronavirus numbers
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP