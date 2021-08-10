Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India's daily Covid-19 tally dips to 28,204 fresh cases; 373 new fatalities

The number of active cases in the country stood at 388,508 - a dip of 13,680 from Monday - while the number of cumulative recoveries reached 31,180,968 .
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 10, 2021 10:27 AM IST
The country crossed the grim milestone of 20 million cases on May 4 and 30 million on June 23. Image courtesy: ANI

The coronavirus tally in India jumped by 28,204 cases on Tuesday, pushing the cumulative number to reach 31,998,158, according to the data released by the Union health ministry at 9am. The daily death toll saw an increase of 373, the daily bulletin showed, which took the overall fatality count to 428,682 .

As the authorities are ramping up nationwide testing, a total of 48,32,78,545 samples have been tested for the viral disease as of Monday. Out of this, 15,11,313 samples were tested in a day, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

India’s Cumulative Covid vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 510 million (513,914,567), as per the provisional report released by the Centre on Monday.

India's Covid-19 infection tally had crossed the two million mark on August 7 last year, three million on August 23, four million on September 5, five million on September 16, six million on September 28, seven million on October 11, eight million on October 29, nine million on November 20 and 10 million on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of 20 million cases on May 4 and 30 million on June 23.

coronavirus covid-19 covid-19 vaccine
