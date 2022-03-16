India’s daily Covid-19 tally marginally rises again with 2,876 new cases

India on Wednesday saw a marginal increase in new Covid-19 cases after 2,876 were recorded in the previous 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to nearly 4.3 lakh, the union health ministry said. There were also 98 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours and 3,884 people were declared 'recovered'. The total number of deaths and recoveries in India is now 5.16 lakh and 4.24 crore, respectively. Active cases have declined to 32,811 and constitute 0.08 per cent of the caseload.

The Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.72 per cent, and the daily positivity and weekly positivity rate are at 0.38 per cent and 0.44 per cent, respectively, the health ministry said.

This is the third consecutive day that daily infections in the country are below the 3,000-mark. On Tuesday, India had recorded 2,568 infections, 97 deaths and 4,722 recoveries. And on Monday, 2,503 people were detected as Covid-19 positive.

More than 7.5 lakh samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and the cumulative figure has climbed to 78.05 crore, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Wednesday.

The health ministry also said that India's vaccination coverage has exceeded 180.60 crore with over 18,92,143 doses administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.

From today, authorities in the country will vaccinate children in the 12-14 age group, thereby expanding the overall vaccination drive that began in January 2021.

The announcement for the same was made by health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday. Children in the 12-14 age group will be inoculated with Biological E’s vaccine Corbevax. The centre had earlier placed an order for five crore Corbevax vaccine doses and the supplies have started coming in.

Apart from the above, all citizens above the age of 60 will be administered the booster dose from Wednesday. Till now, the dose was only being administered to people above 60 with comorbidities , health care and frontline workers.

