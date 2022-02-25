India’s daily Covid cases fall for 2nd day with 13,166 infections

India on Friday registered 13,166 new infections, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. The total number of infections in the country are 4,28,94,345.

Nearly 27,000 patients recuperated and 302 died in the last 24 hours. With this, the overall count of recoveries and deaths has climbed to 4,22,46,884 and 5,13,226 respectively.

The active cases also continued to fall and stand at 1,34,235. They constitute 0.31% of the caseload, the health ministry's dashboard also showed. India's overall recovery rate is nearing 99%.

This is the second consecutive day that the country's daily Covid-19 tally declined. On Thursday, the country had recorded 14,148 infections, 302 deaths and 30,009 discharges. On Wednesday 15,102 infections were logged and 31,377 patients recovered and 278 died.

More than 10 lakh samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Friday, adding the cumulative count has climbed to over 76 crore.

The country's vaccination coverage has passed 176.86 crore with 32,04,426 doses given in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday.

Of the total vaccinations, the precautionary dose has been administered to more than 94 lakh beneficiaries that include health care and frontline workers, people with comorbidities (suffering from many diseases) and those above 60 years of age.

A total of 2,57,73,304 children between the ages of 15-18 are fully vaccinated while nearly 5.45 crore have only been inoculated with the first dose.

