India’s daily Covid cases further fall to 53,256; new deaths at 1,422

India’s caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) climbed to 29,935,221 on Monday after 53,256 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry. As many as 1,422 succumbed to the viral disease and 78,190 recovered, taking the death toll and total recoveries to 388,135 and 28,844,199 respectively. The daily recoveries continued to outnumber the new cases for the 39th consecutive day

The active cases further fell to 702,887 and constitute 2.44 per cent of the caseload, the health ministry’s update at 8am showed.

Monday’s case count in the country is 4,893 less than that of Sunday’s when 58,419 people were detected Covid-19 positive. And the toll on Monday is also 154 less than that of Sunday’s, when 1,576 deaths were recorded.

Also Read| Covid fatalities to be counted as such despite comorbidities: Centre

Nearly 400 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far of which 1,388,699, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday.

Starting from today, the Centre will inoculate all beneficiaries above the age of 18 free of cost at all government vaccination centres. The announcement for the same was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on May 31. The Centre is planning to vaccinate all adult citizens by the end of 2021.

According to the Union health ministry’s guidelines, the doses will be supplied to states and union territories (UTs) on the basis of their population, Covid-19 burden and the progress of the vaccination drive.

Registration on the CoWin portal is not mandatory and all beneficiaries can opt for an onsite registration in vaccination centres.

Also Read| Free vaccination for all from today as new policy rolls out

A total of 280,036,898 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the country so far of which 3,039,996 were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

The Union health ministry said on Sunday that over 291 million vaccine doses have been supplied to states and UTs through the Centre’s free of cost channel and through the direct state procurement category. Of these, the total consumption, including wastage was at 260,419,412.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON