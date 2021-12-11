India’s daily Covid tally drops again with 7,992 new infections; active cases lowest in 559 days

India's daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continued a downward trend on Saturday after 7,992 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 34,682,736, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

Saturday's infection count has been the lowest since Tuesday, when 6,822 cases were recorded.

As many as 9,265 patients recovered from and 393 succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of recoveries and deaths to 34,114,331 and 475,128 respectively.

The health ministry also said active cases of Covid-19 declined to 93,277 and have been the lowest in 559 days. “Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.27%; Lowest since March 2020,” the Union health ministry said in its statement on Saturday.

The overall recovery rate from Covid-19, meanwhile, has climbed to 98.36%, the highest since March last year, the ministry also said, adding that the daily positivity rate at 0.64% has been less than 2% for the last 68 days.

On Friday, India recorded 8,503 cases, 624 deaths and 7,678 discharges due to Covid-19.

The overall vaccination coverage in the country is nearing 1.32 billion with more than 7.63 million doses administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.

The health ministry said on Saturday that more than 1.4 billion vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union territories (UTs) so far through the Centre's free of cost channel and direct state procurement category. On the other hand, more than 182 million balance and unutilised doses are still available with states and UTs to be administered.

The number of the Omicron variant cases in India climbed to 32, including a three-year-old child from Pune, after 9 new infections were reported on Friday. The health ministry said on Friday Omicron is not posing a burden on the healthcare system yet, but people have to be cautious.

