‘India’s defeat is…': Former Congress MLA’s post on Pakistan triggers BJP backlash

Former Chhattisgarh Congress MLA UD Minj has sparked controversy after a Facebook post from his account said, “India's defeat is certain in an India-Pakistan war.” Former Chhattisgarh Congress MLA UD Minj (Facebook)

The ruling BJP has lashed out at him, while Minj claimed his account was hacked.

The post, which was purportedly shared on April 26, just days after the horrific Pahalgam attack, is no longer visible on UD Minj's Facebook account.

Slamming Minj, chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai's media advisor, Pankaj Jha, said, “Almost every Congress worker is a potential traitor.”

According to screenshots shared by Pankaj Jha, the message posted on Minj's Facebook account read, “Those who are talking about a decisive war against Pakistan today, should know that this time India will have to fight China along with Pakistan and in such a situation India's defeat is certain.”

“China has invested in several parts of Pakistan...Now if India directly attacks these places, then China will automatically stand with Pakistan in this war. Think about the result. So after Pulwama part 2, be ready for Balakot Kauwa Maar strike part 2,” it further said.

“Unemployment in the country is the highest in the last 45 years. Inflation has gone out of control. In such a situation, any war would be suicidal and would put an unbearable burden on the hardworking people of both countries,” the post said.

The post further added that this was a time for the leadership of India, Pakistan, and China to come together and seek a solution to the problem of terrorism, rather than engaging in political expediency.

“By the way, all those Indians who are in support of the war should be made 'Agniveer' and sent to the border,” the purported post said.

Reacting to Minj's post, Jha said, “Another anti-India, anti-national statement by a Congress leader! You can be sure that almost every Congress worker is a potential traitor. And if they are converted, then consider it as a worse thing. You cannot understand when they (Congress worker) will fool you.”

He further said the Chhattisgarh Congress must give an answer to Minj's post. Under fire, Minj, in a Facebook post, said, “Dear friends, I want to inform all of you that my Facebook account was hacked recently. During this time, some activities have taken place in my account, which were not in my control, and this may have caused some misunderstandings.”

“I sincerely apologize for this inconvenience. I have contacted Facebook support to fix this problem and I am taking all necessary steps to secure my account. Please do not pay attention to or respond to any suspicious message, link or post coming from my account. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding,” Minj added.