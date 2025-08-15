'India's demography in danger...': In I-Day speech, PM explains what's worrying him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday used his Independence Day address from the Red Fort to flag a concern and issue a sharp warning about what he described as a “well-planned conspiracy” aimed at changing India’s demographic composition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, in New Delhi.(PMO)

“I want to alert the nation about a concern and a challenge,” Modi said, addressing the country on its 79th Independence Day. “Under a deliberate conspiracy, seeds of a new crisis are being sown to alter the demography of the country. Infiltrators are snatching away the livelihoods of our youth and targeting our sisters and daughters. This will not be tolerated.” Follow Independence Day LIVE updates

The Prime Minister alleged that such infiltrators were also “encroaching on the lands of innocent tribal communities” and called for national vigilance to protect the country’s integrity and security.

His remarks come amid heightened political debates over border security, illegal immigration, and the protection of indigenous populations in several states.

PM Modi touched several key issues, including self-reliance, women empowerment etc., in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

PM Modi on Friday said India will not compromise on the interests of farmers, livestock rearers and fishermen, asserting that he is standing like a wall to protect them.

The remarks are important as the US is seeking duty concessions from India in agriculture and dairy sectors in the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), being negotiated between the two countries.

The US has also imposed steep tariffs on India. Trump has ratcheted up tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, which will come into effect from August 27. At present, an additional 25 per cent tariffs are there on Indian goods entering American market.

"Modi is standing like a wall against any harmful policy related to the farmers, fishermen and cattle rearers of India. India will never accept any compromise regarding its farmers, its livestock rearers, its fishermen," he said while addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day.