India’s electronic goods exports up by 37.9% so far this year

India’s electronic goods exports jumped 37.9% to $26.29 billion in the first seven months of 2025-26 compared to $19.07 billion in the same period of the previous year, primarily led by the US, followed by the United Arab Emirates and China, according to government data. The strong performance signals demand recovery and India’s enhanced manufacturing capabilities. (HT Archive)

The US saw a robust 135.9% jump in the value of electronics exports to $12.08 billion in the first half of FY26 compared to $5.12 billion in the first half of FY25, topping the list in terms of absolute value, commerce ministry data showed.

Certain electronics and smart phones are among the sectors exempted from the Trump administration’s 50% tariff regime on Indian goods, allowing Indian manufacturers to maintain competitiveness in the crucial American market.

The UAE became the second-largest export destination in terms of absolute value, registering 62.6% annualised growth to $2.30 billion in the period.

Exports to China also witnessed a sharp year-on-year increase of 125.8%, touching $998.98 million, driven by specialised components and intermediate electronic goods.

The only major market showing a decline was the Netherlands, where exports fell 42% from $1.15 billion in the first half of FY25 to $665.73 million in the first half of FY26, because of shifts in European inventory cycles and soft demand for specific high-value components, a government expert tracking trade data said, requesting anonymity.

Month-wise data showed consistent expansion across the first seven months of the current fiscal year. Exports grew 39.5% in April 2025 to $3.69 billion on an annualised basis, 53.99% in May 2025 to $4.57 billion, and 46.76% in June 2025 to $4.14 billion.

In July 2025, exports stood at $3.76 billion compared to $2.81 billion in July 2024, registering growth of about 34%. August saw exports at $2.93 billion, about 26% higher than $2.32 billion in August 2024.

September 2025 saw a sharp 50.54% jump to $3.12 billion compared to $2.07 billion in the same month of 2024. In October 2025, electronic goods exports rose over 19% to $4.08 billion on a high base of $3.43 billion in October 2024.

“The electronic goods sector continued to demonstrate exceptional momentum in 2025-26, emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments in the country’s export basket,” the expert said.

The strong performance signals demand recovery and India’s enhanced manufacturing capabilities under production-linked incentive schemes, he added.

Although month-on-month upward growth momentum moderated slightly in July and August in terms of value, the sector regained momentum in September and October, underscoring stable global demand and improved supply chain efficiencies.

“Overall, India’s electronic goods export performance signals strong manufacturing depth, diversification of markets, and growing global competitiveness,” the expert said.

Supported by policy incentives, rising domestic production capacity, and strengthening integration with global supply chains, the sector is poised to remain a key driver of India’s export growth through the remainder of 2025-26, he added.

India’s electronic goods exports comprise items such as smartphones, consumer electronics, and semiconductor-linked components.