Agniveer dies at Siachen Glacier, Indian Army pays tribute

An Agniveer died in the line of duty on the treacherous terrains of the Siachen glacier, the Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps said on Sunday. Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman.(X/FireandFuryCorps )

The Agniveer has been identified as Operator Gawate Akshay Laxman, a resident of Maharashtra. The exact details behind Laxman's death are not immediately known.

“Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman is the first Agniveer to have laid down his life in operations. He was deployed in the world's highest battlefield Siachen glacier," an unidentified military official was quoted saying by ANI.

The Indian Army's Leh-headquartered Fire and Fury Corps also offered condolences to the Laxam's family.

"Quartered in snow silent to remain, when the bugle calls they shall rise and march again. All ranks of Fire and Fury Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of #Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of Siachen and offer deepest condolences to the family," the Fire and Fury Corps wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Indian Army in a message on social media post also said that it stands firm with the Laxman's family in this hour of grief.

"General Manoj Pande (COAS) and All Ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of Siachen. The Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the Indian Army wrote.

Situated near the Indo-Pak Lince of Control, Siachen Glacier is known as the highest-altitude battle site in the world. It is the largest glacier in India and the second-largest in the world.

Earlier in June, one Army jawan died and three soldiers had sustained injuries in a fire accident in the Siachen glacier.

The Agniveer Scheme was announced in June 2022 for recruitment in the armed forces. The scheme is meant only for recruiting soldiers and not officers in the forces. The soldiers recruited under this Agneepath scheme are known as Agniveers.

