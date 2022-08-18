India’s first electric double-decker bus unveiled in Mumbai, Gadkari says ‘sustainable revolution’

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday unveiled India’s first electric double-decker air-conditioned bus in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) introduced the first bus of its newly acquired electric double-decker air conditioned bus. The rest will hit the city’s roads by mid-2023, reports said.

Gadkari took to Twitter to announce the launch. “Ushering Sustainable Revolution! It gives me immense pleasure to launch the Ashok Leyland's Electric Double Decker Bus in Mumbai today,” he wrote.

Also Read | Hyundai gets $1.8 billion aid to produce 3 lakh electric vehicles in 2025

The Union minister said the initiative upholds the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and gives sustainable and cost-effective solutions.

Ushering Sustainable Revolution!



It gives me immense pleasure to launch the Ashok Leyland's Electric Double Decker Bus in Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/lTP4Jhosb0 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 18, 2022

“Giving Dynamic Boost to the sustainable transportation sector, such initiatives are cost-effective solutions & achieve PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of #AatmanirbharBharat by cutting down oil imports and promoting indigenous resources & services.” Gadkari further wrote.

The electric bus was manufactured by Switch Mobility, Ashok Leyland’s electric vehicle arm, and can reportedly ferry twice the number of seated passengers.

The company is in a contract with BEST for the supply of 900 electric buses in phases. Of these, 50 per cent of buses are expected to be delivered by March 2023 and the remaining 50 per cent thereafter.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON