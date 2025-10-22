India’s forest area ranking improves from 10th to 9th

India’s total forest area ranking has improved from 10th to ninth even as it has maintained its third position worldwide in terms of annual forest gain, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations’ Global Forest Resources Assessment 2025. The “Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam” campaign launched on World Environment Day in June last year encourages people to plant trees. (X)

Russia (832,630 ha) has the highest forest area globally, followed by Brazil (486,087 ha), Canada (486,087), and the US (308,895 ha). The assessment is based on data that individual countries report and member nations review.

India defines forest area as “all land, more than one hectare in area, with a tree canopy density of more than 10%, irrespective of ownership and legal status.” Such land may not necessarily be a recorded forest area and may include plantations, including rubber, coffee, coconut, etc.

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav referred to the assessment and India’s position in terms of annual forest area gain, and said it reaffirms the country’s commitment to sustainable forest management and ecological balance.

He added that India’s remarkable progress underscored the success of the government policies and programmes for forest protection, afforestation, and community-led environmental action under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He referred to the “Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam” campaign launched on World Environment Day in June last year to encourage people to plant trees as a mark of love, respect, and honour for their mothers, and pledge to protect trees, earth, halt land degradation, and promote restoration of degraded land.

Yadav said Modi’s continued emphasis on environmental consciousness inspired people across the nation to participate actively in tree plantation and protection.“This growing public participation is fostering a strong sense of collective responsibility towards a greener and sustainable future. The achievement comes on the back of the Modi government’s planning and policies for protection and enhancement of the forest and massive plantation efforts by State Governments,” an environment ministry note quoted Yadav as saying.

The country’s green cover has increased even as the India State of Forest 2023 report highlighted the degradation of large tracts of forests and an increase in plantations. Experts say the lack of clarity on the status of “unclassed” forests could have serious impacts on biodiversity, people dependent on forests, and ecosystem services of old-growth forests.

The 2023 report found that the total area available for density upgradation inside recorded forest area was approximately 92,989 km2, with a carbon sequestration potential of 636.50 million tonnes. It pointed out the degradation of forest density over an area of 40,709.28 km2 between 2011 and 2021, from very dense and moderately dense to open forests.