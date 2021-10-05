India's fresh Covid case count at 18,346 is the lowest since 209 days

India saw the lowest number of coronavirus cases being registered in more than six months with 18,346 fresh samples testing positive for the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

The country has been registering more than 20,000 cases over the past few days after having seen a decline amid widespread fears of an impending third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. On Monday, 20,799 new infections were logged across states. However, the daily rise in new coronavirus infections have remained below 30,000 for 11 straight days.

According to the latest update from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, the figure is the lowest in 209 days. The active caseload has fallen to 2,52,902, a low of 201 days, which is less than one per cent of the total infections registered so far since the pandemic struck early last year at 3,38,53,048.

The ministry further said the recovery rate at 97.93 per cent was its highest since March 2020 with 29,639 people being cured from the disease during the day taking the total recoveries to 3,31,50,886. The death toll climbed to 4,49,260 with 263 fresh fatalities.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said the cumulative count of samples tested so far stood at 57,53,94,042 which included 11,41,642 samples checked on Monday.

Meanwhile, a total of 91,54,65,826 doses of vaccines against the virus have been administered so far since the inoculation drive began earlier this year. Of these, 72,51,419 people were jabbed on Monday.