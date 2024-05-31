 India's 8.2% GDP growth a ‘trailer of things to come’: PM Modi hails ‘robust’ economy | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
India's 8.2% GDP growth a ‘trailer of things to come’: PM Modi hails ‘robust’ economy

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 31, 2024 09:21 PM IST

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO), the Indian economy grew by 8.2% in the fiscal year that ended in March.

The “high” annual growth rate of 8.2% in FY24 is “just a trailer of things to come,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, reacting to figures released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

PM Narendra Modi (HT file)
PM Narendra Modi (HT file)

Also Read: India's FY24 GDP stays strong at 8.2%, Q4 economy growth at 7.8%

“The Q4 GDP growth data for 2023-24 shows robust momentum in our economy which is poised to further accelerate. Thanks to the hardworking people of our country, 8.2% growth for the year 2023-24 exemplifies that India continues to be the fastest growing major economy globally,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after NSO released the figures.

“As I've said, this is just a trailer of things to come,” PM Modi added.

The GDP numbers come on the eve of the seventh and final round of polling of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. As many as 57 parliamentary constituencies, including Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, from where the PM is seeking a third consecutive Lok Sabha term, will go to polls in the last phase.

Also Read: Big boost to Modi govt ahead of final phase of Lok Sabha elections, FY24 GDP strong at 8.2%

PM Modi, who also aims to achieve a hattrick of terms in the country's top office, has repeatedly spoken about how he will take “even bigger decisions” in his next term.

The results of the national polls will be declared on June 4.

‘India’s growth momentum will continue in PM's third term'

Meanwhile, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted that the country's “growth momentum” will continue in the Prime Minister's third term as well.

“This remarkable GDP growth rate is the highest among the major economies of the world. Many high-frequency indicators indicate that the Indian economy continues to remain resilient and buoyant despite global challenges,” Sitharaman posted on her X handle.

India's 8.2% GDP growth a 'trailer of things to come': PM Modi hails 'robust' economy
© 2024 HindustanTimes
