India’s new Covid cases top 13K-mark, biggest spike in over 120 days: Top points

India reported 13,313 Covid cases in the last 24 hours - eight per cent higher than yesterday and the first time daily new cases have breached the 13,000-mark since February 25. The country also reported 38 Covid-related deaths - up from 13 yesterday. Daily new cases have spiked over the past two months - 2,022 were reported on May 23 and 2,527 on April 23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Top updates on India's Covid situation today:

> Active cases have jumped by over 2,300 in 24 hours according to health ministry data. There are now nearly 84,000 active Covid cases in the country - the most since early March.

> The daily positivity rate is 2.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.81 per cent.

> Maharashtra reported 3,260 cases and three Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours. Of the new cases in the state, capital Mumbai accounted for over 1,600.

READ MORE - Nearly 1 in 5 adults who were infected with Covid have lingering symptoms: Study

> National capital Delhi reported 928 cases in 24 hours and a positivity rate of 7.08 per cent. The city also reported three Covid-related deaths on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

> Chhattisgarh reported 130+ cases in 24 hours. Telangana reported 434 and Goa 156 new cases on Wednesday. According to a report by news agency PTI, Gujarat logged over 400 fresh cases in the last 24 hours and Madhya Pradesh 49.

> Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij has tested positive for Covid for a second time. Vij first tested positive in December 2020, two weeks after he was administered the first dose of Covaxin as part of the vaccine's Phase III trials.

> Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and governor BS Koshyari have also tested positive. The chief minister is understood to be in isolation at home as he deals with a political crisis, while the governor has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON