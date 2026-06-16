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India's Sarvam AI raises $234 million funding at $1.5 billion valuation; looks to challenge China, US

The firm has already developed two homegrown AI models, trained in 22 languages, that are capable of operating through voice commands

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 08:05 am IST
AFP |
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Indian artificial intelligence firm Sarvam AI said on Monday it had raised $234 million as part of a targeted broader funding round as it looks to roll out models that can challenge Chinese and US rivals.

Indian firm Sarvam AI rolls out $234 million funding plan amid plans to compete with Chinese and American models(Representational/ Pixabay)

The AI startup made waves in the world’s most populous country this year when it released two large language models that it said were trained from scratch in India.

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Its models are designed to work across 22 Indian languages and are accessible through voice commands, which it hopes will give it a leg-up against global competitors.

Sarvam AI said in a statement it had raised $234 million “in the first close of its $300 million Series B”, giving it a valuation of $1.5 billion.

Indian IT giant HCLTech and venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners invested in the current round, which also included existing investors such as Peak XV Partners and Khosla Ventures.

So-called sovereign AI has become a priority for nations hoping to reduce their dependence on US and Chinese platforms while ensuring that systems respect local regulations, including on data privacy.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / India's Sarvam AI raises $234 million funding at $1.5 billion valuation; looks to challenge China, US
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