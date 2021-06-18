Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India’s third Covid-19 wave may arrive by October: Report
india news

India’s third Covid-19 wave may arrive by October: Report

This was projected by a survey conducted by Reuters, with experts interviewed by the news agency saying that any potential third wave would be handled much better than the second wave.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 03:30 PM IST
A health worker testing a woman for Covid-19 (ANI)

A group of medical experts surveyed by news agency Reuters has projected that India’s next Covid-19 wave, the country’s third, would arrive here by October, adding that though this third wave would be handled better than the second wave, the Covid-19 pandemic would remain a public health concern for at least one more year.

Also Read | 'Lambda' Covid-19 strain: WHO finds new 'variant of interest' in South America

40 healthcare specialists, doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists and professors from around the world were questioned by Reuters for this snap survey, which was conducted from June 3-17. Among those who predicted there would be a third wave, more than 85%, or 21 out of 24 respondents said it would hit by October, including three who projected it to arrive by August and 12 who gave a September timeline. The others predicted an arrival of the third wave between November and February next year.

Also Read | Covid protocol breach will only hasten 3rd wave: Delhi HC on violation of norms

However, 24 out of 34 or more than 70% experts were of the opinion that any possible third wave would be controlled better than the second one. The second Covid-19 wave was at its peak in India in April-May and, during this period, the country registered record daily cases and deaths due to the viral disease. A shortage of vaccines, oxygen, medicines and hospital beds was also reported during the second wave. Since then, however, the daily cases and deaths have seen a steady decline, partly due to restrictive measures imposed by state governments.

“The third wave would be more controlled as more vaccinations would have been rolled out, leading to a lesser number of cases. Also, there would be some degree of natural immunity from this wave,” Dr Randeep Guleria, director of Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said.

Also Read | Third Covid wave may not hit kids disproportionately: WHO-AIIMS sero survey

The experts, however, seemed divided over the impact of a potential third wave on children and those below the age of 18. While 26 out of 40 experts said children would be most at risk, the remaining 14 said this would not be the case.

30 respondents projected that Covid-19 would continue to be a public health threat in India for at least another year.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

On air: Milkha Singh recorded multi-part autobiography for Prasar Bharati

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP