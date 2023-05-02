Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India’s unemployment rate climbs to four-month high in April

Bloomberg |
May 02, 2023 01:12 PM IST

Nationwide joblessness rate rose to 8.11% in April from 7.8% in March. Urban unemployment climbed to 9.81% from 8.51% and rural unemployment fell marginally.

India’s unemployment rate climbed to a fourth-month high, the latest data showed, even though rural jobs ticked up slightly.

Creating jobs for India’s burgeoning population will remain a key challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, especially as he looks to a third term in office. (File)

The nationwide joblessness rate rose to 8.11% in April from 7.8% in March. Urban unemployment climbed to 9.81% from 8.51% in the same period and rural unemployment fell marginally to 7.34% in April from 7.47% a month ago, data from the research firm Centre for Monitoring India Economy showed.

Creating jobs for India’s burgeoning population will remain a key challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, especially as he looks to a third term in office in national elections due next summer.

Topics
india unemployment rate
