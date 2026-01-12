India’s urban blind spot: An ungoverned city beneath

New Delhi The Pragati Maidan tunnel in central Delhi gets waterlogged, leading to traffic jams. (Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)

In Indore recently, sewage contaminated a drinking water pipeline running beneath a residential neighbourhood, killing at least 10 people. Officials blamed the tragedy on a cracked pipe; the angry residents complained of years of negligence.

However, the failure runs deeper—and remains largely unseen.

Above ground, Indian cities are governed by many layers of rules—land use is zoned, building heights regulated, setbacks enforced, and environmental clearances contested and monitored. But below ground, there is no such regime.

So, who governs the city below?

Pretty much no one.

Experts say this vacuum should no longer be ignored as Indian cities dig deeper than ever—for Metro tunnels and road underpasses, parking basements and malls, water pipelines, sewer lines, and utilities.

The absence of subterranean governance is increasingly leading to dangerous consequences. Drinking water turns toxic, as it did in Indore. Sewer gases kill sanitation workers in manholes with alarming regularity. Basements turn into death traps during heavy rains. And more often than not, every incident is dismissed as a local failure—mostly contractor negligence—while the deeper governance vacuum remains ignored.

“These incidents essentially reflect gaps in planning, governance and design related to subsurface infrastructure,” RK Goel, former chief scientist at CSIR-CIMFR , who specialises in underground space design and tunnelling.

Architect Manit Rastogi, founding partner at Morphogenesis, agrees that basement drownings and tunnel flooding in Delhi, groundwater contamination in Indore, and other such incidents are not freak accidents but predictable outcomes of a failure to govern underground space. “Indian urban planning remains largely two-dimensional. We regulate the surface but treat the underground as an unregulated frontier,” he says.

Indeed, in India, there is no national policy on underground space, no underground master plans, no legal recognition of subterranean zoning, no binding safety codes across utilities. And there is no single authority responsible for how subterranean space is allocated, layered or protected.

In most Indian cities, the responsibility for planning and building underground infrastructure is fragmented. Metro rail corporations, for example, plan their own tunnels. Road agencies build underpasses. Municipal corporations lay water and sewer lines. Power, gas and telecom utilities dig their own trenches. Each operates in silos, granting permissions with little assessment of cumulative risk or long-term capacity.

Globally, the underground matters

Worldwide, many cities have recognised that underground space is finite—and must be planned as carefully as surface land. Countries such as Singapore, the Netherlands and Finland have come up with elaborate master plans and 3D zoning frameworks to determine where different functions—like transportation tunnels, utilities, and storage, basements or energy infrastructure —can be located and even how deep they can go. These plans take into account geology, groundwater conditions, flood risk and future demand before space is allocated.

Helsinki’s Underground Master Plan, approved in 2010, has become a benchmark. It maps the entire municipal area in three dimensions, reserves underground corridors for future infrastructure, and treats the subsurface as an important urban asset. All public agencies and private developers are legally required to align projects with this framework.

Similarly, Singapore’s 2019 Underground Master Plan, prepared by the Urban Redevelopment Authority, zones underground depths for utilities, data centres and transport, freeing up surface land for housing and public spaces in the land-scarce city-state.

“India has no equivalent comprehensive framework. Regulations governing underground construction are largely limited to individual buildings,” says AK Jain, former commissioner (planning) at the Delhi Development Authority.

Although state town planning acts and municipal master plans mention underground infrastructure—often guided by the 2015 Urban and Regional Development Plans Formulation and Implementation (URDPFI) guidelines—they mostly focus on surface land use and two-dimensional planning. They do not provide a dedicated framework for subsurface governance, such as 3D zoning, depth-based allocation, or underground master plans.

Even major urban programmes such as the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, launched in 2021, focus largely on upgrading surface infrastructure and improving GIS-based utility mapping—creating digital inventories of water supply, sewerage, and drainage assets such as pipes, valves, and junctions

In the absence of underground governance, authorities repeatedly resort to engineering fixes, attempting to correct systemic planning failures through design tweaks and repairs.

The illusion of quick fixes

It is no surprise, then, that road tunnels in Indian cities frequently flood during the monsoon. In Pragati Maidan Tunnel in Delhi, waterlogging has repeatedly brought traffic to a halt. The Public Works Department (PWD) recently announced a fresh round of repairs—structural fixes, waterproofing, drainage upgrades and system restoration—to address water ingress and ensure “operational reliability.”