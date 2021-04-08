India’s vaccine tally crosses 88.3 million doses

The number of Covid-19 vaccine doses given in India crossed 88.3 million on Wednesday, while fresh cases in the country rose by over 100,000 for a third time.

A total of 88,372,277 vaccine doses have been given, including 8,965,839 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 5,404,837 who have taken the second. Among the frontline workers to have been vaccinated, 9,740,281 have got their first dose while 4,335,473 have got their second dose as well. In the 45-59-year age group, 22,642,318 have had their first dose while 447,060 have been administered their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 35,778,684 people have had their first dose and 1,057,785 have got their second dose as well.

On Wednesday alone, by 8pm, 1,314,623 vaccine doses had been given across the country out of which, 1,204,551 beneficiaries took their first dose while 110,072 received their second dose, as per the provisional report.

The country recorded over 100,000 fresh cases on a single day for a third time with 126,789 cases detected in the last 24 hours, as per the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s dashboard on Thursday morning. Previously, India reported 103,558 and 115,736 cases on April 5 and 7 respectively.

More regions have been forced to reintroduce lockdown-like curbs on movement due to rising cases of the coronavirus disease with second wave of infections continuing on a relentless march.

On Wednesday, a complete lockdown was announced in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur from April 9 till April 19, while Punjab government extended its state-wide night curfew till April 30, even as Bengaluru ordered a ban on use of swimming pools and gyms in the city. Night curfew has also been imposed in areas under Lucknow Municipal Corporation from April 8 to 16 between 9pm and 6am.

These are the latest in a string of regions across the country that have again started enforcing curbs ranging from night curfews to limits on public assembly as they struggle to reel from the second wave of Covid-19 cases.

India’s second wave has now surpassed the peak of first wave, which peaked at 93,617 new cases for the week ending September 16, 2020. The seven-day average of daily cases is taken as a representation for Covid-19 case curve of a region.